Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.15-0.16 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $64.2-64.6 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $63.08 million. Ooma also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.570-0.590 EPS.

Ooma Stock Down 2.9 %

NYSE:OOMA opened at $8.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.69. The company has a market cap of $231.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.80 and a beta of 0.93. Ooma has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $14.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $62.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.85 million. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 1.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ooma will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on Ooma in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.50.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.

