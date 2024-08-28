Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Shares Gap Up to $5.67

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.67, but opened at $5.81. Open Lending shares last traded at $5.91, with a volume of 99,064 shares.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LPRO shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Open Lending in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Open Lending from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Open Lending from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Open Lending from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Open Lending currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.56.

The stock has a market capitalization of $658.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.64 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 13.14, a quick ratio of 13.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.12.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). Open Lending had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $26.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Open Lending Co. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Open Lending during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 398,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 14,191 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EVR Research LP acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,758,000. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. The company offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

