Optas LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Optas LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,946 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up 2.0% of Optas LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Optas LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $7,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. David Kennon Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. David Kennon Inc now owns 257,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares during the last quarter. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at about $18,984,000. Tanager Wealth Management LLP boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 29.4% in the second quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 105,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after purchasing an additional 23,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 21.0% in the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 4,568 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VXUS traded up $1.10 on Friday, hitting $63.44. 2,022,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,032,122. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.05 and a 200 day moving average of $60.27. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $50.95 and a twelve month high of $63.49. The company has a market capitalization of $75.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.484 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

