Optas LLC Sells 47 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Optas LLC trimmed its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,072 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. grew its position in shares of Visa by 1,215.7% in the fourth quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 168,786 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $43,943,000 after purchasing an additional 155,957 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its position in Visa by 174.8% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 4,930 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 3,136 shares during the period. Fountainhead AM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Visa by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 10,860 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $919,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
V has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Visa from $315.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $308.50.
Visa Stock Down 0.2 %
NYSE:V traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $267.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,697,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,242,073. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.28. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.78 and a twelve month high of $290.96. The firm has a market cap of $487.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.42. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.
Visa Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.24%.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
