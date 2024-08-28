Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY) Plans Dividend Increase – $3.08 Per Share

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 27th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 3.0812 per share on Wednesday, October 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This is an increase from Orient Overseas (International)’s previous dividend of $0.83.

Orient Overseas (International) Stock Performance

Shares of OROVY stock remained flat at $70.10 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292. Orient Overseas has a 1-year low of $58.65 and a 1-year high of $92.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.34.

Orient Overseas (International) Company Profile

Featured Articles

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, and North America. The company offers supply chain management services; and containerised shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

