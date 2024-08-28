Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY) Plans Dividend Increase – $3.08 Per Share

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 27th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 3.0812 per share on Wednesday, October 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This is an increase from Orient Overseas (International)’s previous dividend of $0.83.
Orient Overseas (International) Stock Performance
Shares of OROVY stock remained flat at $70.10 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292. Orient Overseas has a 1-year low of $58.65 and a 1-year high of $92.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.34.
Orient Overseas (International) Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Orient Overseas (International)
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- BHP Stock: The Under-the-Radar Growth Story in Commodities
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Analysts Upgrade These 3 Hot Buy-and-Hold Stocks
- What are earnings reports?
- Kohl’s Charts a Resilient Path in a Challenging Retail Landscape
Receive News & Ratings for Orient Overseas (International) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orient Overseas (International) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.