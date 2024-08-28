Orpea SA (OTCMKTS:ORPEF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Orpea SA (OTCMKTS:ORPEF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 95.5% from the July 31st total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Orpea Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ORPEF remained flat at $14.22 during trading hours on Wednesday. Orpea has a twelve month low of $13.85 and a twelve month high of $14.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.56.

Orpea Company Profile

ORPEA SA operates nursing homes, assisted-living facilities, post-acute and rehabilitation hospitals, and psychiatric hospitals. Its nursing home facilities provide personalized support services; and logistical and residential services, including accommodation, meals, and laundry and room cleaning, as well as various daily event, entertainment, and therapeutic workshop services.

