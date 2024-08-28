Overbrook Management Corp Has $27.11 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Overbrook Management Corp cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,780 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 34,935 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 6.8% of Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $27,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $8,232,000. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 964.3% in the fourth quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 482,698 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $68,027,000 after purchasing an additional 437,345 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 872.7% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 325,089 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,815,000 after acquiring an additional 291,667 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 4,516.1% in the 4th quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 93,568 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,187,000 after purchasing an additional 91,541 shares during the period. Finally, VCI Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $363,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $167.43. The company had a trading volume of 14,281,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,309,939. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.46 and a twelve month high of $193.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.64.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.35, for a total transaction of $3,652,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,182,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,310,204.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $600,175.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9 shares in the company, valued at $1,655.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.35, for a total transaction of $3,652,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,182,385 shares in the company, valued at $354,310,204.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,065 shares of company stock worth $31,025,543 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

