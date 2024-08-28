Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (BATS:PSFF) Holdings Lifted by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (BATS:PSFF – Free Report) by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,105 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned about 0.27% of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSFF. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF by 105.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,219,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,936,000 after purchasing an additional 625,675 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF by 144.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 830,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,422,000 after acquiring an additional 490,784 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF by 256.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 580,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,682,000 after acquiring an additional 417,860 shares in the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,222,000. Finally, New Century Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,918,000.

Get Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF alerts:

Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

PSFF traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.36. The stock had a trading volume of 37,791 shares. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.29. The stock has a market cap of $347.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.53.

Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF Profile

The Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (PSFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds of Pacer Swan SOS ETFs that provide exposure to US securities while limiting downside risk with buffers and caps over one year. PSFF was launched on Dec 29, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.