Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (BATS:PSFF) Shares Purchased by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (BATS:PSFF – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF by 105.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,219,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,936,000 after buying an additional 625,675 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF by 144.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 830,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,422,000 after acquiring an additional 490,784 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its stake in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 635,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,174,000 after purchasing an additional 40,340 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF by 256.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 580,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,682,000 after purchasing an additional 417,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 567,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,339,000 after purchasing an additional 10,096 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.36. The company had a trading volume of 37,791 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.29. The stock has a market cap of $347.41 million, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.53.

The Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (PSFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds of Pacer Swan SOS ETFs that provide exposure to US securities while limiting downside risk with buffers and caps over one year. PSFF was launched on Dec 29, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

