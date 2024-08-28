Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Purchased by Breakwater Capital Group

Breakwater Capital Group boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the quarter. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 137.6% in the second quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 75,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 43,448 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. MWA Asset Management increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 9,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Instrumental Wealth LLC raised its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC now owns 204,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,437,000 after purchasing an additional 15,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 162,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,878,000 after purchasing an additional 56,060 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

BATS COWZ traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.19. 1,342,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.37. The firm has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

