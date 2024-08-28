Pactiv Evergreen Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:PTVE)

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Pactiv Evergreen has a dividend payout ratio of 30.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Pactiv Evergreen to earn $1.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.5%.

Get Pactiv Evergreen alerts:

Pactiv Evergreen Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PTVE opened at $11.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.90. Pactiv Evergreen has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $15.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pactiv Evergreen ( NASDAQ:PTVE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). Pactiv Evergreen had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Pactiv Evergreen will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Pactiv Evergreen from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Pactiv Evergreen from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Pactiv Evergreen from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.57.

View Our Latest Analysis on PTVE

Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in the United States, rest of North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Foodservice, and Food and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers; drinkware, such as hot and cold cups and lids; and tableware, service ware, and other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pactiv Evergreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pactiv Evergreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.