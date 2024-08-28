Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Palatin Technologies Price Performance

Shares of PTN remained flat at $1.49 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 129,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,730. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.01. Palatin Technologies has a one year low of $1.29 and a one year high of $5.65.

Institutional Trading of Palatin Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Palatin Technologies stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.08% of Palatin Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

About Palatin Technologies

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

