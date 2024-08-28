Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) Shares Gap Down to $21.20

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.20, but opened at $20.45. Pan American Silver shares last traded at $20.37, with a volume of 589,784 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Pan American Silver from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. CIBC lifted their price target on Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Pan American Silver from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.42.

Pan American Silver Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.02 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 5.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $686.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $696.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is presently -86.96%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pan American Silver

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAAS. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 943.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 73.3% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

Featured Stories

