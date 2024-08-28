Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Receives $33.17 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.17.

PARR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Par Pacific in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Par Pacific from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Par Pacific from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

NYSE:PARR opened at $21.63 on Wednesday. Par Pacific has a 12-month low of $21.31 and a 12-month high of $40.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 2.00.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Par Pacific had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Par Pacific will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 215.1% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 610.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

