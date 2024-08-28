Park Edge Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Park Edge Advisors LLC lowered its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,384 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNH. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,497 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.8% during the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 432,828 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $220,422,000 after buying an additional 52,484 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 19.5% in the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,046 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 11.6% in the second quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 21,689 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 3,996 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.03, for a total value of $868,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,785 shares in the company, valued at $4,507,748.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 2,851 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.88, for a total value of $1,624,727.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,812,029.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.03, for a total value of $868,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,785 shares in the company, valued at $4,507,748.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $560.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $546.00 to $559.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $614.17.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $587.35. 1,581,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,136,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $539.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $510.36. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $436.38 and a 52 week high of $592.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $98.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.73 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 26.55%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.69 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 51.34%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

