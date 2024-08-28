Park Edge Advisors LLC Has $1.12 Million Stake in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Park Edge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Park Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LIN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Linde by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,676,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,744,033,000 after purchasing an additional 405,952 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Linde by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,796,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,434,406,000 after purchasing an additional 141,322 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,066,825,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in Linde by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,959,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,624,462,000 after purchasing an additional 138,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Linde by 2.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,893,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,343,470,000 after purchasing an additional 66,880 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Linde from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $495.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.18.

Linde Trading Up 0.8 %

Linde stock traded up $3.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $472.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,293,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,793. The stock has a market cap of $227.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $445.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $445.18. Linde plc has a one year low of $361.02 and a one year high of $477.71.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 15.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

