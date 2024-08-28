Park Edge Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Park Edge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 26.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,939 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.2% of Park Edge Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Park Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at $34,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 918.9% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.56.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $116.54. 3,543,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,920,479. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.75. The firm has a market cap of $459.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.05.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

