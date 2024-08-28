Park Edge Advisors LLC Purchases 4,423 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Park Edge Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Park Edge Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Park Edge Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $10,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 688,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,468,000 after acquiring an additional 12,497 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 142,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 32,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Finally, &PARTNERS increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 8,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.46. 180,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,881. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.30. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $96.27 and a 12 month high of $100.55.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

