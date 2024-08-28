Park Edge Advisors LLC Sells 175 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Park Edge Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,583 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Park Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $373.18. 1,773,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,430,475. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $353.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $353.66. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $396.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The company has a market cap of $370.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.36%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HD. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.33.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

