Patrick O. Zalupski Sells 54,665 Shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) Stock

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 54,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $1,826,904.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,056,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,312,173.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Dream Finders Homes Price Performance

DFH stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.79. 490,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,616. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.89. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.29 and a 52-week high of $44.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.18.

Get Dream Finders Homes alerts:

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 34.21% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DFH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zelman & Associates raised Dream Finders Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dream Finders Homes

Institutional Trading of Dream Finders Homes

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 445.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 28,288 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dream Finders Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,826,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE bought a new stake in Dream Finders Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,718,000. Norden Group LLC lifted its position in Dream Finders Homes by 2,580.6% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 321,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,057,000 after buying an additional 309,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Dream Finders Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,570,000. Institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Finders Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Finders Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.