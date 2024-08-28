Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Boosts Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,445 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,410 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 939 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 21,585 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,550,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 189,744 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $48,783,000 after purchasing an additional 11,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Salesforce by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 266,043 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $68,400,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.97, for a total transaction of $1,104,474.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,581 shares in the company, valued at $30,920,275.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.97, for a total transaction of $1,104,474.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,920,275.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total value of $105,637.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,644,921.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 123,764 shares of company stock worth $30,102,367. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Down 1.1 %

CRM traded down $2.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $261.27. 3,726,612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,520,730. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.76, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $193.68 and a 12-month high of $318.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $271.82.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on CRM shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Salesforce from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Macquarie lowered their price target on Salesforce from $330.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $342.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush lowered their price target on Salesforce from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Salesforce from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.38.

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

