Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Buys 6,340 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,828 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,340 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Canoe Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 1,762,629 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $139,177,000 after purchasing an additional 859,134 shares during the period. Steph & Co. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 192.0% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in CVS Health by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 17,856 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 1.6% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,084,256 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $86,480,000 after purchasing an additional 16,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of CVS traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.46. 6,180,505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,231,572. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $52.77 and a 52 week high of $83.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.89. The company has a market cap of $72.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.52.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $91.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on CVS Health from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group lowered shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on CVS Health from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.24.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

