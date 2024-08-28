Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Buys 930 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FI. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $26,099,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $2,365,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $41,387,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on FI. William Blair upgraded shares of Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.32.

Fiserv Stock Up 0.8 %

FI traded up $1.41 on Wednesday, hitting $171.58. 474,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,475,985. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.12 and its 200-day moving average is $153.42. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.11 and a 12 month high of $172.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $100.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fiserv news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total value of $3,959,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $27,005,424.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,690 shares of company stock valued at $14,833,215 over the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Stories

