Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Cuts Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC decreased its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,547 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,009,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of JD.com by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,210,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $179,423,000 after buying an additional 3,441,605 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of JD.com by 292.4% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,436,719 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $120,679,000 after buying an additional 3,305,956 shares in the last quarter. Discerene Group LP grew its position in shares of JD.com by 66.0% during the first quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 5,554,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $152,147,000 after buying an additional 2,207,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polunin Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the first quarter worth approximately $41,477,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

JD.com Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:JD traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.38. The company had a trading volume of 22,781,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,681,798. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.82 and a fifty-two week high of $35.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $41.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The information services provider reported $9.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $8.57. JD.com had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $291.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays cut their target price on JD.com from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on JD.com from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on JD.com from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.93.

JD.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

