Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ES. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 4.1% in the second quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 4,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Presima Securities ULC grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 13,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 62.6% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ES traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.44. 1,522,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,521,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.06. The company has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a PE ratio of -56.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.59. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $52.03 and a 12 month high of $68.72.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Eversource Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.43.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $562,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $158,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $562,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,015 shares of company stock valued at $806,478 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

