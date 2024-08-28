Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XLSR. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the first quarter worth $107,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the first quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Maia Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the second quarter worth $313,000.

Shares of XLSR traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.30. The stock had a trading volume of 47,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,991. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a 12 month low of $39.44 and a 12 month high of $52.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.98 million, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.51.

The SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF (XLSR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of companies classified within favorable sectors of the S&P 500. XLSR was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by State Street.

