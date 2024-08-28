Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Grows Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Genuine Parts by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Genuine Parts by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in Genuine Parts by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,042 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Genuine Parts by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Genuine Parts by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on GPC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.14.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

NYSE GPC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $142.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,133. The stock has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.92. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $126.35 and a fifty-two week high of $164.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 30.03%. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 44.59%.

Genuine Parts Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.