Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Grows Position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IFRA. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 364.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:IFRA traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,826 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.80.

About iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

