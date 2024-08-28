Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lowered its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFEB. CNB Bank acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the first quarter worth $35,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Milestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - February alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS PFEB traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.70. The company had a trading volume of 9,006 shares. The stock has a market cap of $779.33 million, a PE ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.23 and its 200 day moving average is $34.48.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - February Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - February and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.