Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $1.58 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,580 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 3,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.84, for a total transaction of $1,551,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,151,530.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.80, for a total transaction of $42,192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,649,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,965,195,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 3,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.84, for a total value of $1,551,317.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,736 shares in the company, valued at $6,151,530.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,620,959 shares of company stock worth $732,931,226 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on MA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Mastercard from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho decreased their price target on Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Mastercard from $531.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $512.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Mastercard

Mastercard Stock Performance

Mastercard stock traded up $6.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $474.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,635,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,458,078. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $451.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $458.58. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $359.77 and a 1 year high of $490.00. The stock has a market cap of $441.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.