Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $173,000 Stock Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,524 shares of the basic materials company's stock after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC's holdings in Vale were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 919.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 44,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 40,215 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Vale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 79,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 5,180 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Vale by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 47,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 15,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $282,000. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vale Stock Performance

Vale stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.61. 15,432,521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,336,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Vale S.A. has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $16.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.89.

Vale Increases Dividend

Vale ( NYSE:VALE ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 23.07%. As a group, research analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.3698 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 12.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This is an increase from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. Vale’s payout ratio is 64.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Vale from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 5th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Vale from $18.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.72.

About Vale

(Free Report)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

