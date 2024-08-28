Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $201,000 Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 823 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Visionary Horizons LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.88. The stock had a trading volume of 725,705 shares. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.55.

About Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

