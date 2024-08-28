Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

NYSEARCA:SPYV traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.00. 1,212,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,632,510. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $39.51 and a 1 year high of $52.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.16.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

