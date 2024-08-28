Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Increases Position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RDVY. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5,315.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 4,216,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138,153 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 178.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,264,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,045 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,872,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,117 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,989,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,125,000 after acquiring an additional 933,923 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 1st quarter worth $27,049,000.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Price Performance

Shares of RDVY stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.92. The stock had a trading volume of 653,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,735. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a fifty-two week low of $43.30 and a fifty-two week high of $59.07. The firm has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.89.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend

About First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.2616 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.