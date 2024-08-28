Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Increases Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on C shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.06.

Citigroup Stock Down 0.2 %

Citigroup stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.68. The stock had a trading volume of 7,287,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,762,125. The company has a market cap of $117.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.85. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $67.81.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 62.75%.

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.