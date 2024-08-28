Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Increases Stock Position in Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Free Report) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,812 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,013 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Hello Group were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOMO. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Hello Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Hello Group by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,705,789 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,855,000 after acquiring an additional 118,920 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Hello Group during the fourth quarter worth $683,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Hello Group during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Hello Group by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 32,840 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares during the period. 50.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MOMO shares. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Hello Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hello Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hello Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hello Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Hello Group from $6.40 to $5.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.90.

NASDAQ:MOMO traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,496,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,149. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.21. Hello Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.79 and a 12-month high of $9.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $944.74 million, a P/E ratio of 5.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.51.

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The information services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Hello Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Hello Group’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Hello Group Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Momo, Tantan, and QOOL. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

