Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Makes New Investment in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 7.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 260,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 17,384 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 5,489 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 55.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,915,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 9,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other SoFi Technologies news, Director Qatar Investment Authority sold 19,840,073 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total transaction of $134,515,694.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 30,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.48 per share, with a total value of $199,033.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,121,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,629,549.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Qatar Investment Authority sold 19,840,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $134,515,694.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,921,285 shares of company stock valued at $135,057,462 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SoFi Technologies stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,132,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,825,578. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $10.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.70.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $598.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SOFI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. BTIG Research began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SOFI

SoFi Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.