Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases 1,950 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned about 0.05% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RWJ. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 221.0% during the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000.

RWJ stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,923. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.46. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 1 year low of $33.50 and a 1 year high of $46.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.25.

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

