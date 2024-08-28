Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases New Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,303 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Generac by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 217.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 39,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,158,000 after acquiring an additional 26,719 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Generac by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 389,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,464,000 after purchasing an additional 12,806 shares during the period. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Generac in the second quarter valued at about $1,291,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Generac from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Guggenheim lowered shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Generac from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Generac from $129.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.71.

Insider Activity at Generac

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $666,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 577,177 shares in the company, valued at $76,989,640.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Generac Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:GNRC traded down $1.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 460,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.25. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.86 and a fifty-two week high of $169.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $146.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.09. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 42.99, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.37.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.15. Generac had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $998.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Generac’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Generac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.