Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Raises Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 20.2% during the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,167,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,979,000 after purchasing an additional 196,457 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Tower by 22.5% in the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 11.1% in the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 46,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,018,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 4.6% in the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Tower stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $225.87. 325,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,323,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $105.48 billion, a PE ratio of 51.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $210.36 and a 200-day moving average of $196.99. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $154.58 and a 12 month high of $236.13.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 23.06%. American Tower’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMT. TD Cowen upped their target price on American Tower from $226.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Scotiabank upped their target price on American Tower from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $246.00 price objective (up previously from $225.00) on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.14.

In related news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $702,061.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,413 shares in the company, valued at $5,692,828.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other American Tower news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $702,061.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,413 shares in the company, valued at $5,692,828.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven O. Vondran sold 21,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $4,953,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,223,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,227 shares of company stock worth $8,497,458 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

