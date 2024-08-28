Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 1,510 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 19.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TJX. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 260.3% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:TJX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,327,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,411,592. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.67. The stock has a market cap of $135.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.71 and a 1 year high of $121.13.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 37.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on TJX. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on TJX Companies from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 price target on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.76.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

