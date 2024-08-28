Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 312 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC cut its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,012 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,044,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 21.1% during the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,849 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1,432.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 148,884 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,805,000 after acquiring an additional 139,169 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.7% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,431 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $194.48. 163,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,531,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $34.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $198.88 and a 200 day moving average of $194.90. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.08 and a 12-month high of $214.50.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 36.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $2.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.26. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

FANG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $249.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $231.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. KeyCorp began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Diamondback Energy from $249.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.85.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

