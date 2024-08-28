Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 70 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keener Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 230.3% in the first quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $282.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $271.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.36.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of ADP stock traded up $3.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $274.68. 1,260,004 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,651,095. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.29. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $205.53 and a 12-month high of $275.10. The stock has a market cap of $112.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.78.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 89.20% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP David Kwon sold 846 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.60, for a total value of $228,927.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,816,946. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 26,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.96, for a total transaction of $7,164,724.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,959,908.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP David Kwon sold 846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.60, for a total value of $228,927.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,816,946. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

