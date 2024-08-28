Patten Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL)

Patten Group Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Free Report) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,870,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,094 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,411,000. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 334,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,926,000 after buying an additional 95,932 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 293.7% in the 2nd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 78,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after buying an additional 58,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mainsail Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 289,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,847,000 after buying an additional 44,349 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JVAL traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,396. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $32.76 and a 12 month high of $43.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.73. The company has a market cap of $850.57 million, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.99.

The JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Value Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities that are selected and weighted by four relative valuation factors: book yield, earnings yield, dividend yield and cash flow yield.

