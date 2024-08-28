Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Patterson Companies updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.330-2.430 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $2.33-$2.43 EPS.

Patterson Companies Price Performance

NASDAQ PDCO opened at $25.69 on Wednesday. Patterson Companies has a fifty-two week low of $22.29 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Patterson Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Patterson Companies

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Patterson Companies news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 7,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total transaction of $180,327.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,072 shares in the company, valued at $5,749,499.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 7,216 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total value of $180,327.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,072 shares in the company, valued at $5,749,499.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 1,216 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $28,843.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,605 shares in the company, valued at $986,870.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,149 shares of company stock worth $415,851 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 1st. Bank of America decreased their target price on Patterson Companies from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Patterson Companies from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Patterson Companies

About Patterson Companies

(Get Free Report)

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.