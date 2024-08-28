Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Buys 67 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.8% of Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVV. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1,867.3% in the 4th quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 89,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,885,000 after purchasing an additional 85,223 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,383,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 175,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,016,000 after acquiring an additional 14,788 shares during the period. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 117,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,129,000 after acquiring an additional 8,539 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $1.60 on Monday, reaching $563.63. The company had a trading volume of 5,859,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,059,192. The company’s fifty day moving average is $550.33 and its 200-day moving average is $529.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $411.02 and a 1-year high of $568.24.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

