Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Sells 378 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,129,927,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 239,209,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,886,849,000 after acquiring an additional 11,099,024 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,246,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,985,783,000 after acquiring an additional 8,473,686 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Pfizer by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 68,506,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,972,300,000 after acquiring an additional 8,298,920 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $172,902,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.54.

Pfizer stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.93. The stock had a trading volume of 16,501,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,871,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.86. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $36.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.93 billion, a PE ratio of -482.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is -2,800.00%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

