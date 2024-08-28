Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 215.9% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHA traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 672,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,768. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $52.39. The company has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.98.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

