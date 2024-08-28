Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Purchases 482 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $3,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 842,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,789,000 after purchasing an additional 48,951 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 3,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 59,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,322,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 4,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $171,412.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,309.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $171,412.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,309.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.78, for a total transaction of $133,995.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,554.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,732 shares of company stock valued at $445,133 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $322.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.14.

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ROK traded down $2.88 on Monday, hitting $268.10. The company had a trading volume of 377,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,941. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $272.49. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $242.81 and a 1 year high of $317.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.63. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.01 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.88%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

