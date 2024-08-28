Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.62 Per Share

Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.618 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Peoples Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Peoples Financial Services has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years. Peoples Financial Services has a payout ratio of 48.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Peoples Financial Services to earn $5.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.47 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.8%.

Get Peoples Financial Services alerts:

Peoples Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of PFIS stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.50. 1,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,506. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $335.21 million, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.55. Peoples Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $36.26 and a fifty-two week high of $51.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Peoples Financial Services ( NASDAQ:PFIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. Peoples Financial Services had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $41.92 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Peoples Financial Services will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard S. Lochen, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.90 per share, for a total transaction of $43,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,864.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,604 shares of company stock worth $73,008. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PFIS shares. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Peoples Financial Services from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Hovde Group cut their price objective on shares of Peoples Financial Services from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Peoples Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Peoples Financial Services

Peoples Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services. The company accepts money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.